Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton has been widely praised for its inclusive casting and modern take on the period drama genre. The show’s diverse characters and storylines have been celebrated for breaking away from the traditional white-centered narratives of the past.

However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that there are glaring issues with how Black characters are portrayed in the series. While the show’s fantastical world has managed to address gender politics and misogyny, it conveniently sidesteps issues of racism. The storylines given to Black characters often paint them in a negative light, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and tropes.

For example, Marina Thompson, a mixed-race character, is portrayed as morally ambiguous and ultimately meets a tragic end. On the other hand, white characters like Daphne Bridgerton are given more sympathetic treatment, even when they engage in harmful behavior. This discrepancy in character development raises questions about the show’s approach to race and representation.

Furthermore, the portrayal of Black men in Bridgerton also raises concerns. Characters like the Duke of Hastings and Lady Danbury’s husband are depicted as abusive and oppressive, playing into harmful stereotypes that have long plagued Black male characters in media. This portrayal not only reinforces negative perceptions of Black men but also undermines the show’s purported efforts to be inclusive and anti-racist.

The backlash faced by actors of color in the show, both on and off-screen, further highlights the challenges of navigating a predominantly white industry. From racist social media posts to harassment of actors of color, it is clear that there is still much work to be done to create a truly inclusive and equitable entertainment industry.

While Bridgerton has been lauded for its groundbreaking approach to period drama, it is essential to recognize and address its shortcomings when it comes to diversity and representation. By acknowledging these issues, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable media landscape for all.