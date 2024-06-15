After the intense ending of part 1, the second part of Season 3 of “Bridgerton” has finally been released. This season, the focus is on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, with Colin proposing to Penelope after a steamy carriage scene at the end of part 1. Fans are eager to see how their on-screen romance will unfold, but many are also curious about the relationship between the actors, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton.

Nicola Coughlan, known for her roles in “Derry Girls” and “Bridgerton,” and Luke Newton, the English actor, are both currently single. In an interview with Extratv, Coughlan mentioned that they appreciate fans’ support and their belief that they are a couple. She expressed her admiration for Newton and how special he is to her, emphasizing the unique experience they shared while working on such a grand production like “Bridgerton.”

Despite being single, Coughlan and Newton have been seen together at various events, sparking rumors among fans. Recently, they attended a show screening in Dublin where they were spotted holding hands. A post from Netflix UK & Ireland on Twitter featuring the duo garnered comments from fans gushing over their chemistry and friendship.

While fans speculate about a potential relationship between Coughlan and Newton, the actors themselves have not confirmed anything beyond their friendship. Photos of the pair in Brazil led to fans jokingly calling it an “engagement photoshoot” on TikTok, highlighting the undeniable chemistry between them.

In addition to Coughlan and Newton, rumors have also circulated about other cast members dating in real life. Luke Thompson, who played Benedict Bridgerton, is rumored to be in a relationship with Harriet Cains, known for her role as Philipa Featherington. The two were seen together at a Vanity Fair Rising Stars party, adding fuel to the speculation about their off-screen romance.

Another rumored couple from the “Bridgerton” cast is Bessie Carter, who portrays Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips, who plays Lord Debling. According to Elle magazine, the two actors are reportedly dating, although they have not confirmed their relationship publicly.

As fans eagerly await the unfolding drama in “Bridgerton,” the off-screen relationships and chemistry between the cast members continue to capture attention and fuel speculation. While Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s friendship remains a topic of interest, it is clear that the bond between the actors extends beyond the screen, adding another layer of intrigue to the beloved series.