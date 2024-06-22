Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” recently addressed rumors about deleted scenes from the show. After fans speculated that there may have been more to the romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, Coughlan took to Instagram to clarify.

In a post sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Polin’s wedding dance, Coughlan responded to fan comments asking about deleted scenes. She quickly shut down the rumors, stating that fans had seen all the Polin content that was filmed, but there were still plenty of behind-the-scenes moments to share.

The show’s producer, Tom Verica, also weighed in on the situation, debunking claims of deleted scenes. He reassured fans that the rumored scenes did not exist and that they had already seen everything that was intended to be shown.

While fans may have been eager for more Polin moments, they did get treated to the longest-ever sex scene in “Bridgerton” during season 3. Clocking in at nearly six minutes, the steamy scene in episode five is set to a cover of Ariana Grande’s “POV.”

Coughlan, who has been vocal about wanting to embrace her body on screen, shared her thoughts on filming intimate scenes for the show. She expressed how empowering it was to be able to make choices about her character’s portrayal, including a scene where she appears very naked on camera.

The actress explained that she wanted to challenge societal norms and feel confident in her own skin, regardless of any external criticism. Coughlan also shared that filming intimate scenes with her co-star Newton was a mix of intense and humorous moments, even leading to breaking a piece of furniture on set.

As fans eagerly await the next season of "Bridgerton," they can catch up on all the drama and romance from seasons 1-3, now streaming on Netflix.

