Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton” has once again taken the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 list with the debut of Season 3 Part 2. The latest season garnered an impressive 28 million views in just the first four days of the final four episodes’ availability. This total includes viewership of earlier episodes during the week of June 10-16 as well.

If Netflix were to separate views of Parts 1 and 2, the number of views would likely be even higher. Views are calculated by dividing the total number of hours streamed by a title’s runtime. Although the majority of the 223.3 million viewing hours for the season were focused on the final four episodes, they were divided by the season’s full eight-hour length, rather than just the latter few hours.

Season 3 has been a massive success for Netflix, starting off with 45.1 million views, making it the best-ever launch for “Bridgerton.” By the viewing window of June 3-9, less than a month after its debut on May 27, the season had already reached a total of 84 million views. This would have placed it at the No. 10 spot on Netflix’s list of its most popular English-language series of all time, if it weren’t for the incoming four episodes of Season 3.

The streamer calculates the popularity chart based on total views within the first 91 days of streaming for each title. Although Season 3’s viewership total has reset since the debut of Part 2, it is expected to make the chart soon. Taking into account all Season 3 viewership and the season’s full eight-hour length, it has now reached a total of 68.7 million views, coming close to the current No. 1 title, “Baby Reindeer.”

Furthermore, Season 3 has not only been a hit on its own but has also driven viewership to “Bridgerton’s” previous seasons. Season 1 ranked as the sixth-most-watched title of the week with 2.7 million views, while Season 2 followed closely behind at No. 9 with 2.3 million views.

The success of "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 continues to solidify the show's popularity among Netflix viewers, and fans can expect even more excitement and drama in the episodes to come.