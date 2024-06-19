Hello readers! I’m here to share with you the latest and greatest in pop culture from Yahoo Entertainment. This is the It List, where we highlight what’s hot and happening. Let’s dive into some exciting upcoming releases that you won’t want to miss.

First up, we have the Brat Pack reunion in the new documentary “Brats.” Premiering on Hulu on June 13, this film brings together stars like Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, and Rob Lowe, who rose to fame in ’80s classics like The Breakfast Club. McCarthy opens up about his experience with the group, shedding light on the challenges they faced. I’m eager to see this nostalgic look back at a defining era in Hollywood.

Next, we have the highly anticipated sequel to Inside Out hitting theaters on the same day. In this follow-up, we catch up with Riley as a teenager, navigating a new set of emotions. With a fresh cast of voices and deeper themes, this film promises to be a heartfelt exploration of growing up. As a fan of the original, I can’t wait to see where this emotional journey takes us.

Moving on to the small screen, The Boys is gearing up for its fourth season on Prime Video. This dark and satirical take on superheroes continues to push boundaries and challenge the genre. With new characters and unexpected twists, this show offers a refreshing alternative to traditional superhero stories. I’ll definitely be tuning in to see what outrageous antics the boys get up to next.

For all you Broadway fans out there, mark your calendars for the Tony Awards airing on June 16. Celebrating the best of the theater world, this event promises star-studded performances and well-deserved accolades. With a stacked lineup of nominated shows, including beloved classics and exciting new productions, this year’s ceremony is not to be missed.

Lastly, we have the steamy third season of Bridgerton reaching its climax on Netflix. As we follow the romantic escapades of Penelope and Colin, secrets and scandals come to light, setting the stage for future drama. With rumors of spicy twists and groundbreaking representation, this season finale is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

That’s all for now, but stay tuned for more updates on the latest releases and must-watch entertainment. Have any recommendations or exciting news to share? Drop a comment below and let us know what you’re looking forward to. Thank you for joining me on this pop culture journey!