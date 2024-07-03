Actress Sophie Skelton, known for her role as Brianna in Outlander, has opened up about the emotionally demanding final season of the show as the cast returns to filming for the last time. Sophie has been sharing some heartwarming memories from her time on the series with her co-star Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie.

Brianna is the daughter of Jamie and Claire Fraser and has a unique position in the storyline, straddling both the past and present in the fantastical world of Outlander. Richard and Sophie have been through a lot together on the show and have formed a strong bond, providing support for each other as they navigate the challenges of their roles.

As the on-screen couple, Sophie and Roger share a special connection, which has been evident both on and off-screen. The duo, along with the rest of the cast, recently had an emotional final read-through of the last season, highlighting the deep impact the show has had on everyone involved.

Despite the intense emotions surrounding the final season, Sophie and Richard have managed to keep things light on set. Richard shared a funny anecdote about pretending to be an American named Bob to tease Sophie, adding a humorous touch to their working relationship. The pair’s ability to find moments of laughter amidst the heavy material is a testament to their chemistry and camaraderie.

The upcoming season, airing in November, promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans as they bid farewell to the beloved characters and storylines that have captivated audiences for years. The cast and crew are gearing up for an emotional conclusion to the series, with hopes that the final installment will do justice to the journey they have been on together.

As the Outlander saga comes to a close, fans can expect a mix of nostalgia, tears, and perhaps some surprises along the way. The dedication and passion of everyone involved in the show are evident in the care and attention to detail that has gone into crafting the final chapters of this epic tale.

The impact of Outlander goes beyond just entertainment, as it has touched the lives of many people and created lasting memories for both the cast and viewers. As the show prepares to take its final bow, the legacy it leaves behind will continue to resonate with fans for years to come.