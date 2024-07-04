The first half of Outlander’s seventh season left fans on the edge of their seats with a shocking twist for Brianna and Roger. As the drama returns this November, viewers are eagerly waiting to see if the couple can reunite their family after the devastating loss of their son, Jemmy.

While Jemmy is not dead, he has seemingly been taken back in time by Brianna’s colleague, Rob Cameron. This leaves Brianna and Roger in turmoil, with Brianna left with her daughter Mandy in the present day, hoping that the time-travelers can track down their lost son.

Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna, has hinted at the heartbreaking outcome for the MacKenzies. In a series of interviews with Starz, she expressed Brianna’s deep sense of loss and uncertainty about the future. Brianna is left grappling with the possibility that her family may never be whole again.

With the next set of eight episodes set to address this emotional storyline, fans have been warned to have tissues at the ready. The show’s co-star, Richard Rankin, described the read-through of the upcoming episodes as emotional, with tears flowing as the cast reflected on the journey of the show so far.

As the premiere of Outlander season 7, part 2 approaches, the question remains: Can Roger and Buck catch up to Rob Cameron before Jemmy is lost to time forever? Fans will have to wait until November 22 to find out.

The emotional depth and complexity of the storyline in the upcoming episodes of Outlander promise to keep viewers engaged and invested in the fates of their beloved characters. With themes of loss, sacrifice, and family at the forefront, the show continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Outlander, the emotional stakes have never been higher for Brianna, Roger, and their family. Will they be able to overcome the challenges they face and find a way to reunite, or will the loss of Jemmy forever change the course of their lives? Only time will tell as the drama unfolds in the upcoming episodes.