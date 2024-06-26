The news of the BBC imposing a ban on Strictly Come Dancing stars from discussing the Giovanni Pernice scandal has been making rounds. Despite this, Michelle Tsiakkas, a professional dancer on the show for three years, broke her silence at the TRIC Awards. She expressed sadness over losing Giovanni but emphasized the show’s unity as a family.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Giovanni arose from complaints by former colleagues about his training methods. Amanda Abbington, one of the complainants, withdrew from the competition due to health and personal issues, later revealing a PTSD diagnosis. Giovanni has denied all accusations against him.

The upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing will not feature Giovanni, as show bosses are concerned about the allegations overshadowing the 20th-anniversary celebration. To mitigate this, the cast has been advised on how to handle questions and avoid sensitive topics during interviews.

Despite the controversy, head judge Shirley Ballas has defended Giovanni, citing him as a hard worker who aims for the best from his partners. She cautioned against believing everything seen in the media, emphasizing the potential exaggeration of stories.

As fans eagerly await the new season, the absence of Giovanni has sparked conversations about the impact of the scandal on the show. With the ban in place, it remains to be seen how the cast will navigate interviews and public discussions to maintain focus on the dance competition.

In light of recent events, the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Strictly Come Dancing have come under scrutiny, highlighting the challenges faced by both contestants and professionals in the competitive environment of the show. The emphasis on unity and support within the Strictly family serves as a reminder of the importance of standing together in times of adversity.