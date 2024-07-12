Good Morning Britain was interrupting during the broadcast when presenter Sean Fletcher shared some breaking news with viewers. He informed the audience that four people tragically lost their lives in the English Channel after their boat capsized while trying to cross from France to the UK. Out of the 67 people on board, 63 were rescued by the French coastguard, but unfortunately, four migrants lost their lives. The French Navy patrol boat Cormoran was dispatched for a rescue mission and managed to save the survivors. Despite their efforts, four individuals were airlifted to the hospital but later declared dead.

These deaths mark the first migrant tragedies since the new Labour government took office, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasizing the need for stronger border security. The Labour government’s plan to address illegal migration has faced criticism, with Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick deeming the decision to scrap Rwanda without a solid plan as “sheer stupidity.” He expressed concerns about the increasing number of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in overcrowded boats.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, Susanna Reid shared that she would be taking a break from Good Morning Britain for the summer holidays and traveled to Berlin to report live on the highly-anticipated Euros final between England and Spain. Fans were excited to hear about her plans and even jokingly invited themselves over to watch the game with her. Susanna graciously accepted the invitation, sharing that she didn’t have a ticket to the game and would be watching from home.

As the show continues to air on weekdays at 6 am on ITV, viewers can expect more updates on current events, entertainment news, and insightful discussions. Stay tuned for the latest developments on Good Morning Britain and beyond.