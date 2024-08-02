Charli XCX, the British pop star, has been making waves this summer with her latest album, “Brat,” which has become a defining cultural phenomenon. The singer, known for her feral aesthetic and love for partying, has created a new wave of fans who embrace the brat lifestyle.

In a recent TikTok interview, Charli defined the essence of being a brat as someone who is a little messy, likes to party, and may say some dumb things but still manages to have a good time. Despite the demands of the mainstream pop industry, Charli has stayed true to herself and rejected the cookie-cutter pop star image.

Throughout her career, Charli has experimented with different musical styles, from playing music at illegal warehouse raves to producing Grammy-nominated pop hits. With her latest album, she decided to trust her instincts and take risks with her music, bringing her back to her rave roots.

One of the standout tracks from Charli’s album, “Apple,” sparked a viral TikTok dance trend that even caught the attention of the cast of the Twisters film. The idea of being a “brat” gained further traction when Charli declared Vice President Kamala Harris to be “so brat” on X.

The Vice President’s team embraced the trend, changing their account header to feature the brat’s iconic lime green color and distinctive font. Charli’s ability to get people from all walks of life to embrace their inner brat speaks to her inclusive approach to music and fan engagement.

As Charli continues to tour and promote her album, fans can look back at her evolution over the years. From her early days posting music on MySpace to her collaborations with artists like Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea, Charli has always stayed true to herself as an artist.

With her latest album and the cultural phenomenon of “brat summer,” Charli XCX is proving that staying true to yourself and embracing your inner brat can lead to success in the ever-changing world of pop music. So, as you enjoy your summer, why not embrace your inner brat and party like Charli XCX?