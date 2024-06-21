In Salem, things were heating up on Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives. Tate Black, Holly Jonas, and Aaron Greene were caught up in prom drama, with Tate eventually leaving early, leading to suspicions of mischief from Theresa and Brady.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark practiced standing up to his mother, Diana, with Alex Kiriakis making an appearance during a shirtless workout. Leo shared his thoughts on Theresa’s feelings for Alex, hinting at potential deception.

In another part of Salem, Brady and Theresa searched for Holly and Tate, with Leo’s cryptic behavior adding to the mystery. Eventually, Brady and Theresa burst into the Salem Inn hotel suite to find Holly and Tate in a compromising position.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Alex expressed his feelings for Theresa to Justin, while also revealing his ambitious plans for the future. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Steve confessed to breaking Clyde Weston out of prison, with potential legal consequences looming.

Ava Vitali returned to Salem, causing tension with Kayla and Roman. Ava’s interactions with Harris Michaels hinted at a looming confrontation, setting the stage for more drama to come.

As the storylines unfold in Salem, viewers can expect more twists and turns in the lives of their favorite characters. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers from Days of Our Lives to see how the drama continues to unfold.