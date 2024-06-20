On Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex Kiriakis discusses his commitment to Theresa Donovan with Justin Kiriakis, who still has doubts about her trustworthiness. After a confrontation with Justin, Alex spends time alone with Victor Kiriakis’ portrait and reveals his plan to propose to Theresa. It seems like Alex might not wait any longer to pop the question and could even crash the prom festivities to distract Tate Black and sneak Holly Jonas out.

Throughout the night, Theresa and Brady Black keep a close eye on Holly and Tate, but the young couple still manages to slip away to the Salem Inn. Sophia Choi might get wind of their location and pass on the information, seeking payback after overhearing Tate’s comments about Holly. It’s possible that Sophia will eventually send Tate’s parents to the hotel room, where Brady and Theresa will interrupt Holly and Tate on Monday.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson confides in Justin about his involvement in breaking Clyde Weston out of prison. This confession could lead to Steve opening up about other secrets he has been keeping, possibly related to his strained marriage with Kayla Johnson. Justin encourages Steve to focus on honest communication and treating Kayla with respect as he prepares to be released from the hospital.

As the drama unfolds in Salem, fans can expect more twists and turns in the coming episodes. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers on Days of Our Lives, your ultimate source for all things DOOL.