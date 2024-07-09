Brad Pitt is still in a happy relationship with his girlfriend Inés-Olivia de Ramon. They were seen holding hands as they arrived at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England. His relationship with the 34-year-old jewelry designer has been going well since she moved in with him in February. According to an insider, their relationship is serious, and Brad loves many things about her.

Inés has been by Brad’s side as he films his new racing movie, F1, in various locations around the world. The movie, set to be released in June 2025, has been a passion project for Brad, who plays the role of former racer Sonny Hayes. In the meantime, audiences can look forward to seeing Brad and George Clooney in the movie Wolves, hitting US theaters in September.

While Brad’s career is thriving, Inés has been working as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry since January 2020. She also shares custody of her dog with her ex-husband, Paul Wesley. Their divorce was finalized in February after three years of marriage.

On the other hand, Brad is still entangled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They have not finalized their divorce or settled their dispute over Château Miraval. Despite their ongoing legal issues, they will be celebrating the 16th birthdays of their twins, Vivienne and Knox, soon.

In the midst of their personal lives, Brad and Angelina’s children seem to have distanced themselves from their father. Some of their kids have dropped Pitt from their names, and there have been reports of strained relationships, including a physical altercation between Brad and his son Maddox.

The couple, once known as ‘Brangelina,’ has had a complicated journey since meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their relationship has been in the public eye, but both Brad and Angelina are focusing on their careers and their children as they navigate their personal lives.