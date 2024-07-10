Brad Pitt’s relationship with his older children seems to be strained as a new report indicates that he has ‘virtually no contact’ with them. The 60-year-old actor shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, including three biological children and three adopted children. The custody agreement between the former couple allows for visitation rights with the two minor children.

According to a source, Pitt’s engagement with the younger kids has been limited in recent months due to his filming schedule. Pitt is currently in Europe filming his new racing movie F1, while Jolie resides in Los Angeles with their younger children. Despite the physical distance, Pitt is said to be ‘upset and aware’ that his daughter Shiloh filed to drop his last name on her 18th birthday.

The insider revealed that Pitt was already in the process of legally adopting a daughter before he and Jolie announced her pregnancy with Shiloh in 2006. The actor’s erasure from his daughter’s life is seen as another indication that he feels he has ‘lost his children.’ The source mentioned that Pitt loves all his kids tremendously and that the whole situation has been challenging for the family.

It’s worth noting that Brad Pitt’s youngest daughter Vivienne recently dropped the last name Pitt from her moniker in The Outsiders Playbill. Similarly, Zahara introduced herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ when she joined a sorority at Spelman College. Additionally, Maddox and Pax, the couple’s oldest sons, have reportedly not used their father’s last name in years and have been openly antagonistic toward him.

The ongoing divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been a central issue since their split in 2016. The divorce proceedings have been focused on assets and custody, with a notable incident on a private jet in 2016 being a point of contention. Jolie accused Pitt of physical assault during the flight, claiming that he was intoxicated and aggressive towards her and their children.

Despite the challenges in his personal life, Pitt is said to be happy with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The actor’s focus on his career and his limited contact with his children raise questions about his priorities and the impact on his family dynamics. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Brad Pitt navigates his relationships with his children and ex-wife amidst the ongoing legal battles and personal challenges.