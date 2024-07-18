Brad Pitt has reportedly made significant changes to his hygiene habits, with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon being credited as the driving force behind his transformation. According to a close source, de Ramon has had a positive influence on Pitt, prompting him to reform and improve his self-care routine to the point where those around him have taken notice.

This news comes after actor Jason Priestley, Pitt’s former roommate, made headlines earlier by revealing that the “Fight Club” star used to go extended periods without showering. However, Pitt’s relationship with de Ramon seems to have had a positive impact on his life, as he has adopted several hygiene practices because of her.

Previously known for his good looks and charm, Pitt was reportedly lacking in self-care and would sometimes go days without bathing. However, a source told In Touch that Pitt has made significant changes for de Ramon, who has encouraged him to pay more attention to his hygiene. The insider mentioned that Pitt used to be quite relaxed about showering and hair washing, but things have changed with de Ramon in the picture.

In the past, Pitt’s former roommate Priestley revealed that the actor was not very attentive to his hygiene and could go days without taking a shower. However, it seems that those days are behind him, as Pitt now pays more attention to his personal grooming. The insider shared that Pitt now enjoys going to the spa with de Ramon for massages and facials, in addition to using moisturizers and skin creams, much to everyone’s relief.

Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship has evolved to a serious phase, with talks of starting a family together circulating. People magazine reported that the couple has moved in together, and their relationship is more than just dating. Pitt is reportedly very happy with de Ramon and appreciates many things about her, suggesting that she is a positive influence in his life.

The couple recently made their first public appearance at the British Grand Prix, solidifying their romance in the public eye. Pitt expressed openness to the idea of getting married and starting a family with de Ramon, highlighting her qualities as a potential mother. Despite the challenges in his personal life, Pitt seems committed to building a future with de Ramon and is enthusiastic about the prospect of having children with her.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon has not only transformed his hygiene habits but also brought stability and happiness into his life. As they navigate their relationship, Pitt and de Ramon seem to be looking towards a shared future filled with love, growth, and the possibility of starting a family together.