Brad Pitt is known for being a huge Formula One fan, and his excitement for the sport is about to hit the big screen. Apple Studios recently revealed that Pitt’s upcoming race car film will be titled “F1” and is set to be released in theaters in the U.S. on June 27, 2025. The announcement also included the first poster for the movie, which features a sleek and dynamic design.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for his work on “Top Gun: Maverick,” and written by Ehren Kruger, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as the producer. This star-studded team is sure to create an exciting and action-packed movie that will thrill both racing enthusiasts and moviegoers alike.

Pitt’s dedication to the project was evident as he attended the British Grand Prix for the second consecutive year, soaking in the atmosphere and excitement of the races at the Silverstone Circuit in England. Dressed in a white racing suit and black vest, Pitt looked the part of a true F1 enthusiast as he greeted fans and waved to onlookers.

It seems that Pitt’s interest in Formula One goes beyond just the movie, as he was spotted walking through a door labeled “Cast Green Room” at the event. This connection to the racing world adds an authentic touch to the film, which is being produced in collaboration with F1 and will feature scenes shot during actual Grand Prix weekends.

In “F1,” Pitt will portray Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who makes a comeback to F1 racing in order to mentor a young, up-and-coming star played by Damson Idris. Set photos from the film show Pitt’s character in a garage setting, hinting at the high-energy and adrenaline-fueled action that fans can expect from the movie.

Pitt’s passion for Formula One is not limited to the big screen, as he has been seen enjoying races in real life as well. During the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in 2022, Pitt was spotted chatting with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook. His enthusiasm for the sport is sure to translate into a thrilling and authentic performance in “F1.”

With the release of the movie poster and the exciting details about the film, fans of Brad Pitt and Formula One alike have plenty to look forward to. “F1” promises to be a heart-pounding and captivating cinematic experience that will bring the thrill of the racetrack to audiences around the world. Get ready to buckle up and join Brad Pitt on the ride of a lifetime when “F1” hits theaters in 2025.