Brad Pitt fans and Formula 1 enthusiasts received exciting news today as Apple Studios revealed details about the actor’s upcoming F1 movie. The film, simply titled F1, is set to premiere in the U.S. on June 27, 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, written by Ehren Kruger, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie promises to deliver high-octane action and drama.

The collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters, ensures an authentic representation of the sport on the big screen. Additionally, the involvement of Copper CEO Penni Thow as an executive producer and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer further adds to the excitement surrounding the project.

Fans were thrilled to see Brad Pitt’s dedication to the role, as he attended the British Grand Prix for the second consecutive year, immersing himself in the world of Formula 1. His interactions with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, showcased his passion for the sport and the project.

Formula One has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with the success of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary series drawing in new fans and captivating existing ones. The anticipation for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is palpable, with some fans expressing their enthusiasm for the film’s release while others critiqued the lack of creativity in the title choice.

In F1, Brad Pitt will portray a former driver making a comeback to Formula 1, partnering with Damson Idris as his teammate at the fictional team APXGP. Filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends, the movie will showcase the intense competition and rivalries in the world of Formula 1. The star-studded cast, including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, promises a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

As the countdown to the summer 2025 release of F1 begins, fans can expect a thrilling and immersive movie-going experience that brings the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 to life on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights into Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated F1 movie.