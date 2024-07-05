Brad Pitt, a well-known Formula One enthusiast, made an appearance at the British Grand Prix for the second year in a row. The 60-year-old actor was spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in England, dressed in a white racing suit and black vest. Fans were delighted to see Pitt smiling and waving to onlookers as he took in the races from the paddock.

It seems that Pitt’s attendance at the event is connected to his upcoming F1 movie. Last year, he was seen filming scenes at the British Grand Prix with Damson Idris for the film, which is a collaboration between F1 and Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie, titled ‘F1,’ is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on June 27, 2025.

In the film, Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who makes a comeback to F1 racing to mentor a young aspiring star played by Idris. The movie promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling world of Formula One, with scenes shot in and around actual Grand Prix weekends.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, ‘F1’ has already generated excitement among moviegoers. The first poster for the film was released recently, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release date. Pitt’s dedication to his role as a former F1 driver is evident in the set pics showing his character’s garage, further building intrigue about the movie’s storyline.

Outside of his movie commitments, Pitt’s passion for Formula One extends to real life, as seen during his visit to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in 2022. At the event, he was seen engaging in conversation with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook, showcasing his genuine interest in the sport and its key figures.

With ‘F1’ set to offer fans a thrilling cinematic experience, Pitt’s involvement in the project adds an extra layer of excitement. His on-screen portrayal of Sonny Hayes, alongside the talented Damson Idris, is sure to captivate audiences and bring the fast-paced world of Formula One to life on the big screen. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly-anticipated movie as it gears up for its release in 2025.