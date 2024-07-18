Brad Pitt is currently working on a new movie called F1, where he plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who comes back to the sport to mentor a rookie prodigy named Joshua Pearce. The movie is being filmed at the Hungaroring race track in Budapest, where Brad Pitt will be shooting his scenes over the weekend before moving to Monza next week.

Interestingly, Budapest holds special memories for Brad Pitt as he and Angelina Jolie lived there in 2010 while Angelina was directing a movie called In The Land of Blood and Honey. Coincidentally, Angelina has also been in Budapest recently filming a Maria Callas biopic. It seems like both actors have found themselves in the same location for their respective projects.

Despite his personal issues with his family, Brad Pitt has impressed the crew on the set of F1 with his down-to-earth attitude. A source revealed that Brad has been very involved with the team and enjoys spending time with them after filming wraps up. He has been described as very mellow and easygoing by those working with him.

In addition to his work on the movie, Brad Pitt has been spending a lot of time in the UK, particularly at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit where some of the filming takes place. He seems to have developed a liking for the sport as he was recently spotted attending the British Grand Prix with his partner Ines De Ramon.

The F1 movie also boasts the involvement of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is serving as a co-producer alongside Brad Pitt. The film faced delays last year due to actors’ and writers’ strikes but is now back on track for a release date in June 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

It’s great to see Brad Pitt’s dedication and commitment to his work on the set of F1, despite facing personal challenges. His chill attitude and team spirit have certainly made an impression on the crew and fans alike. We can’t wait to see him in action on the big screen when the movie is finally released.