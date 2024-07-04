Brad Pitt, a well-known actor, made a special appearance at the British Grand Prix for the second year in a row. He was spotted at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, dressed in a white racing suit and black vest, looking every bit the part of a Formula One enthusiast. Pitt was seen waving and smiling at the crowd as he walked through the paddock.

It seems that Pitt’s presence at the race is connected to his upcoming F1 movie, as he was seen entering a door labeled “Cast Green Room.” Last year, Pitt and Damson Idris were photographed filming scenes at the British Grand Prix for the film. This movie is unique in that it is being produced in collaboration with Formula One and is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, providing viewers with an authentic behind-the-scenes look at the sport.

In the film, Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who makes a comeback to F1 to mentor a young aspiring star, played by Idris. Although the movie, which reunites director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, does not have an official title yet, a deleted tweet from the ESPN F1 account hinted that it might be called “Apex.”

Aside from his on-screen endeavors, Pitt is a genuine fan of Formula One in real life. He was previously seen enjoying himself at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October 2022. During the event, he was seen chatting with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook, showing his passion for the sport and his connections within the industry.

As production continues on Pitt’s Formula One movie, fans can look forward to more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film. With the talented team behind the project and Pitt’s dedication to bringing authenticity to his roles, this movie is sure to be an exciting addition to the world of Formula One cinema. Stay tuned for more news on this highly anticipated film!