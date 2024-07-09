Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon seems to be going strong, with sources revealing that they have taken a significant step forward by moving in together. The actor is reportedly very happy with her and remains smitten whenever they are together. Recently, the couple was seen attending the British Grand Prix in England, walking hand-in-hand, showcasing their growing relationship.

According to People magazine, sources close to Brad Pitt have confirmed that his relationship with Ines de Ramon has evolved into a serious phase. The insider mentioned that since moving in together, things have been amazing, and it’s more than just casual dating for them. Pitt is said to be still very happy with her and loves many things about her, indicating that de Ramon is great for him.

Their public appearance at the British Grand Prix solidified their relationship as they were seen holding hands and enjoying the event together. Brad Pitt, clad in a yellow corduroy zip-up jacket and white pants, accompanied by aviator sunglasses and a hat, looked relaxed and happy. Ines de Ramon opted for a pastel blue dress, accessorized with a gold necklace and chunky shades, showcasing her elegant style.

In addition to his blossoming romance, Brad Pitt is currently busy filming his latest movie, “F1,” where he stars as a former Formula 1 driver making a comeback. The film is set to be released in June 2025 and features a star-studded cast, including Lewis Hamilton, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem. Pitt was spotted filming for the movie at the British Grand Prix, donning a racing jumpsuit and sunglasses, immersing himself in his role.

Despite his busy schedule, reports suggest that Brad Pitt is still dealing with the aftermath of his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt’s children have reportedly distanced themselves from him, with his daughter Shiloh even filing to drop his last name. Sources claim that Pitt is now willing to offer a truce to Jolie in an attempt to mend his broken relationship with his kids.

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues, with recent demands for Jolie to provide all the NDAs she signed with a third party from 2014 to 2022. Pitt is reportedly ready to let go of certain demands to focus on rebuilding his relationship with his children. He acknowledges his past mistakes and is willing to be there for his kids when they are ready to reconnect.

Overall, Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon is flourishing, while he navigates the complexities of his personal life and legal disputes with a focus on reconciliation and family.