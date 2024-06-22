Brad Pitt is reportedly considering proposing to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, after more than a year of dating. According to an insider, the actor is eager to take this next step in their relationship and is planning to pop the question sometime this summer. The source mentioned that Brad has been ready to propose for a while and is extremely happy with Ines.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in November 2022, following their respective divorces. Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie, while Ines de Ramon was married to actor Paul Wesley. The timing of their relationship seemed perfect, with Brad having had time to grow after his divorce and Ines moving in with him, solidifying their bond.

In addition to considering marriage, the couple is also reportedly discussing the possibility of starting a family together, which has Pitt feeling “super excited.” Ines has been a source of support for Brad as he navigates his relationship with his six children, whom he shares with Angelina Jolie. The insider revealed that Brad feels Angie has turned their kids against him and is holding a grudge, making it difficult for him to find happiness.

Despite the challenges in his relationship with his children, Brad is grateful to have Ines by his side. The source mentioned that the kids have made their feelings clear, with some taking steps to distance themselves from their father. Ines has been a rock for Brad during this difficult time and is hopeful that he can repair his relationship with his children.

Life & Style recently reported on the possibility of Brad Pitt proposing to Ines de Ramon, highlighting the couple’s journey towards a future together. Brad, who has had his fair share of struggles, sees his relationship with Ines as a second chance at life and love. While there may be obstacles ahead, the couple remains committed to each other and hopeful for what the future holds.