BR Retro: Celebrating 75 Years of Bavarian Broadcasting

Susanne Franke presents three episodes of “BR Retro” from the television archive. “BR Retro – 75 Years of Bavarian Broadcasting” becomes a meeting point for generations. Michaela May, for example, talks about the “Munich Stories”: “After over forty years, people still talk to me about this series, and some can still remember the dialogues and texts.”

In older clips from the BR citizen program “Now it’s my turn”, a successful format for over 50 years, the audience is still happily smoking away. It is also demonstrated that things were different in the past, as Frank-Markus Barwasser alias Erwin Pelzig shoots down a studio spotlight with a football in his show. For safety reasons alone, this would now be unimaginable! And the fashion of the 80s and 90s in the first dating show “Herzblatt” no longer necessarily makes everyone’s heart beat faster. Iggy Pop clearly has no desire to move his lips to playback in “Scene 78”, but delivers impressive body contortions.

The clips – mostly from the 1960s to today – review shows and series. The review ranges from Christine Kaufmann and Gisela Schneeberger in “Monaco Franze” to Blacky Fuchsberger in “Tonight” to Harald Lesch, who began his television career at the former BR-alpha. The beginnings of other prominent media professionals today, such as Günther Jauch, Sandra Maischberger, and Giovanni di Lorenzo, can be found at Bayerischer Rundfunk in the show “Live from… Alabama/Schlachthof/Nachtwerk”.

In the BR archive, there are time documents, important events are recorded: the opening scene of the 1972 Summer Olympics, the missions of foreign correspondents like Dagobert Lindlau and Sophie von der Tann, and much more.

75 years of BR – this is the opportunity to get an overview of the diverse program from then until now, to immerse oneself in past decades. Or as Fritz Egner comments on the clip of the Beatles’ visit to Munich in 1966: “Yes, these are treasures that can still be found in the basement, in the archive of Bavarian television. This is truly great material.”