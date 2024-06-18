Bozoma Saint John, the former Netflix chief marketing officer, has recently joined the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its upcoming Season 14. During the 2024 Cannes Lions festival, she shared her excitement about filming the reality show with Page Six’s hosts, Danny Murphy and Evan Real, at Stagwell’s Sport Beach Activation.

Describing her experience on the show as “badass,” Saint John, who is known as @badassboz to her Instagram followers, teased what viewers can expect from the new season. At 47, she joined the existing cast members like Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley, as well as newcomers Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

Having worked for major companies like Uber, Apple Music, and PepsiCo, Saint John considers herself a marketing legend and now a “Housewife.” She jokingly compared the two roles and shared tips on how to navigate Cannes Lions like a marketing icon or reality TV star, suggesting starting the day with a glass of rosé to ease networking.

Saint John’s co-star, Kathy Hilton, praised her as a serious businesswoman and revealed that she has quickly adapted to the unscripted nature of the show. Hilton shared a humorous anecdote about Saint John trying to escape through a bathroom window, showing that she is embracing the fun and unpredictability of being on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

While a premiere date for Season 14 has not been announced by Bravo yet, fans can look forward to seeing Saint John bring her marketing expertise and personality to the hit reality series. Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be an exciting season with the addition of this new “badass” cast member.