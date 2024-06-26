Former Dave Matthews Band member Boyd Tinsley was arrested on Monday for a suspected DUI. Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving Boyd’s Escalade and a Corvette. Upon observing his behavior at the scene, the violinist was handcuffed and taken into custody. He has had a long history of legal woes. Here’s a look at Boyd’s time in the popular band.

Boyd Tinsley joined the Dave Matthews Band in 1992 and was featured on every album from 1994’s “Under the Table and Dreaming” to 2018’s “Come Tomorrow.” He was among the first to share song-writing credits with Dave Matthews and even came up with the name Dave Matthews Band. Boyd has more than 15 co-songwriting credits as a member of the band.

In 2014, Boyd faced challenges during the band’s Australian tour when he revealed he developed arthritis in his right hand. This led him to take a leave of absence from the band in February 2018. Eventually, in May of the same year, Dave Matthews Band announced that he was no longer a member.

Boyd’s legal troubles began in 2018 when he was sued for allegedly sexually harassing a man named James Winn. Winn claimed that Boyd sent him sexually suggestive texts and engaged in inappropriate behavior. This eventually led to Boyd’s departure from the band amid the accusations.

In February 2024, Boyd was sued again for breaching the terms of a 2019 settlement related to the sexual harassment lawsuit. Despite the settlement agreement, Boyd allegedly made disparaging remarks about Winn on social media, resulting in a new lawsuit.

The newest lawsuit includes a penalty of $25,000 for each breach of the non-disparagement clause, with Boyd being accused of breaching the contract at least 18 times. Boyd vehemently denied the accusations, calling them a “total lie” and claiming to be victimized by individuals seeking money.

Boyd Tinsley’s recent arrest for DUI adds to his ongoing legal battles and tarnishes his reputation as a former member of the Dave Matthews Band. His troubled history with the band and the allegations of sexual harassment have cast a shadow over his musical career. As the legal proceedings continue, Boyd’s future remains uncertain in the world of music.