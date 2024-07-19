Strictly Come Dancing is in hot water as fans threaten to boycott the show in the wake of Graziano Di Prima’s scandal. The Italian pro dancer was sacked after admitting to kicking his former partner, Zara McDermott. This has sparked outrage among viewers, with many taking to social media to express their concerns.

Some fans are calling for the show to be taken off air for a year to clean up its act and return stronger. They believe that the tension and drama on the show have become overwhelming and a break could help rejuvenate the series. Others feel that the BBC needs to take this opportunity to reflect and improve the show’s environment to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Graziano’s behavior towards Zara was reportedly abusive, leading to his dismissal from the show. Zara herself spoke out about the distressing incidents she experienced during rehearsals and thanked the BBC for their support. This is not the first time a Strictly pro has faced allegations, as Giovanni Pernice quit earlier this year following similar accusations from his former partner, Amanda Abbington.

The show’s future remains uncertain as fans debate whether to continue watching in light of these scandals. The public’s reaction could have a significant impact on the success of Strictly Come Dancing, as viewers hold the power to shape the show’s direction. It remains to be seen how the BBC will address these issues and ensure a safe and positive environment for all participants.

As the controversy surrounding Graziano and other pros unfolds, it is essential for the show to prioritize the well-being of its contestants and maintain transparency in dealing with misconduct. Strictly Come Dancing has brought joy to countless viewers over the years, and it is crucial to address these issues to uphold the show’s integrity and reputation. Only time will tell how the show will navigate these challenges and regain the trust of its audience.