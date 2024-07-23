The scandal currently engulfing Strictly Come Dancing has put the job of Suzy Lamb, the top boss of BBC Studios’ entertainment programmes, at risk. Reports suggest that she is fighting to save her role amid a restructure at the Corporation that might merge her position with another colleague’s. The ongoing scandal, including allegations of abuse and misconduct by professional dancers, has raised concerns about the show’s future.

The latest scandal involved professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, who was axed from the show after allegations of abusive behavior towards his partner Zara McDermott. Similarly, Giovanni Pernice was suspended due to claims of off-camera misconduct made by Amanda Abbington. These incidents have cast a shadow over the show’s reputation and have led to calls for stricter measures to address abusive behavior behind the scenes.

In response to the allegations, the BBC is reportedly considering axing some of the longest-serving dancers on the show. This move aims to bring in new talent that is less likely to exhibit entitled behavior. Additionally, plans to introduce chaperones during training and appoint welfare producers have been announced to ensure the safety and well-being of contestants.

The recent complaints by Paralympian Will Bayley and explorer Steve Backshall about their professional partners have further highlighted the need for a more robust system to address misconduct on the show. Bayley claimed that his former partner Janette Manrara pushed him to perform a jump that resulted in a lifelong injury. Similarly, Backshall accused Ola Jordan of bullying him during his time on the show in 2014.

The series of allegations and complaints have put a spotlight on the culture behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC’s response to these issues, including the implementation of new protocols and the consideration of changes to the show’s lineup, reflects a commitment to addressing the challenges facing the popular dance competition.

As the show prepares for its upcoming series, the focus is not only on the performances but also on creating a safe and supportive environment for all participants. The future of Strictly Come Dancing hinges on how the BBC addresses the current scandals and implements effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.