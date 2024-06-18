Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re dreaming of an Italian escape filled with limoncellos, picturesque landscapes, and carb-loaded meals, now is the time to start planning. However, luxury hotels in Italy can come with a hefty price tag. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best hotels in the U.S. that will transport you to Italy without the transatlantic flight.

First up, the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside. This chic gem features Le Sirenuse Restaurant and a Champagne Bar, giving you a taste of Positano’s iconic hotel right here in North Beach. Enjoy a drink and soak in the seaside charm reminiscent of Italy.

If you’re looking for a cliffside villa experience, head to the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur. Perched 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean, this luxury resort offers stunning ocean views and a wine cellar stocked with over 14,000 bottles. It’s the perfect spot for a romantic getaway.

For a taste of Charleston’s charm, check into the Zero George Street boutique hotel. Tucked away off the main street, this hotel will whisk you away to a seaside Italian village with its cobblestone streets and historic buildings.

If you’re craving a Venice vibe, head to the Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio. Located near the city’s best queso and margaritas, this recently renovated hotel offers a stateside charm reminiscent of the Italian canals.

Looking to plan a winter adventure? The Little Nell in Aspen will transport you to the heart of the Italian Alps with its small-town charm and epic slopes. It’s the perfect spot for a ski getaway with an Italian twist.

If you’ve saved up for a luxury stay in Italy, we’ve got you covered with some top picks. The Hotel Cala di Volpe in Costa Smeralda combines luxury with nature’s beauty and sea breezes. Enjoy great food, good vibes, and of course, pasta in this stunning bay-side hotel.

For a relaxing getaway, head to the Grotta Giusti Thermal Spa Resort in Tuscany. Nestled in the Tuscan countryside, this five-star resort offers a historic villa with steam baths, a sprawling park, and plenty of opportunities for relaxation and fitness.

For a serene retreat on Lake Como, book a stay at the Mandarin Oriental. Housed in an 18th-century lakeside estate, this hotel combines neoclassical charm with subtle Far Eastern influences. Enjoy elegant dining, luxurious accommodations, and picturesque views of the lake.

If you’re looking for a chic Art Nouveau retreat on Lake Como, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo is the place to be. This luxurious hotel offers stunning lake views, plush furnishings, and indulgent spa treatments. Explore the lake on mahogany water limousines and visit historic Villa Carlotta along the coast.

For a secluded getaway on the Amalfi Coast, check into the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello. This historic hotel offers breathtaking views, lemon-scented gardens, and a romantic legacy dating back to the 11th century. With restored frescoes, vaulted ceilings, and modern touches, it’s the perfect spot for a luxurious escape.

So pack your bags, book your dream Italian girl summer trip now, and get ready for a “Bella Notte” adventure that will make your heart (and stomach) sing. Buon viaggio!