In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Leo Stark called Marlena Evans for a dream interpretation, but she scolded him for using the number for actual appointments only. Marlena then turned her attention to Alex Kiriakis, who shared the story of Theresa Donovan hooking up with Brady Black and then dropping him for Alex. Despite some doubts, Alex decided to fully commit to Theresa after witnessing her in danger during the Konstantin Meleounis drama.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Kiriakis caught Theresa talking to Victor Kiriakis’ portrait about Xander Cook deserving to get screwed over. Theresa pretended she was talking about Xander’s police ordeal, but Bonnie suspected she was hiding something. In the town square, Leo approached Theresa as Lady Whistleblower for an interview, but Theresa denied any connection to Konstantin.

Leo then shifted the conversation to tips on scoring a wealthy Kiriakis heir like Alex, but Theresa insisted she was in it for love. Leo also mentioned Theresa’s resemblance to Gwen Rizczech. Later on, Leo visited Marlena and talked about his loneliness and superficial relationships.

Theresa met up with Alex in the town square and confirmed their love for each other. At the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie woke up after being sedated and learned about Konstantin’s death from Xander. Xander admitted to shooting Konstantin in defense of Theresa, but Maggie wasn’t sorry about his demise.

Sarah tried to contact Xander’s mother, Fiona Cook, but reached the wrong number. Xander suggested it was for the best once Sarah gave him the news. Meanwhile, Chad and Julie planned a trip to Chicago to investigate Clyde Weston’s safe deposit box. They kept it a secret from Jack and were surprised when he found out. Jack was emotional about Abigail’s supposed return and hoped Clyde’s confinement would prevent further harm.

As Chad and Julie arrived at the bank in Chicago, they anticipated finding answers in Clyde's safe deposit box. Days of Our Lives spoilers hint at a major shocker in the upcoming episodes, so fans should stay tuned for more updates.