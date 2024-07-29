Bianca Censori and her stepdaughter North West were seen bonding during a movie outing with the rapper recently. Their close relationship was evident as they shared a warm embrace at a Los Angeles movie theater while watching the latest Marvel film, “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Before the movie started, they were spotted standing close together, with Bianca wrapping her arms around North as they purchased tickets.

For the outing, Bianca opted for a striking ensemble, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, nude underwear, and black strappy heels. North sported a jersey, baggy denim shorts, and slides, while Kanye West tried to stay incognito in a black hoodie and sweatpants. This outing was just one of many instances where Bianca and North have been seen bonding.

In March, they were spotted enjoying a dinner outing at Nobu in Beverly Hills. Bianca wore a fuzzy, light brown coat with black leggings, while North sported a casual look with a jersey and denim shorts. They were also photographed bonding over adorable micro pigs at a Tokyo café, where they appeared comfortable and close to each other.

Despite their growing bond, Bianca’s dressing style has reportedly raised concerns with Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Reports emerged earlier this year that Kim had a conversation with Kanye, expressing her concerns about Bianca’s provocative dressing style around their kids. Kim allegedly instructed Kanye to ensure that Bianca does not dress inappropriately around their children.

Body language expert Judi James has analyzed the bond between Bianca and North, noting that they seem to be developing a strong friendship. In photos from a shopping date, North appeared confident and happy, standing with her hands on her hips while Bianca led the conversation. Their close relationship seems to be growing as North gets older and starts to perform on stage herself.

Overall, the bond between Bianca Censori and her stepdaughter North West continues to strengthen, as they enjoy various outings and moments together. Their growing friendship is evident in their body language and interactions, showcasing a positive and loving relationship between the two.