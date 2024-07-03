Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives had some shocking twists and turns that left viewers on the edge of their seats. Chad DiMera found himself consumed by the mystery surrounding Abigail’s disappearance, seeking answers from Kayla Johnson. Kayla hinted at the possibility of foul play and suggested exhuming Abigail’s body to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Paulina Price and Abe Carver discussed potential business ventures, while Kate Roberts Brady revealed some interesting news about a soap opera cancellation. Stephanie Johnson and Jada Hunter navigated a PR crisis, highlighting the complexities of race and power dynamics in Salem.

At Bayview, Bobby Stein’s cryptic behavior raised suspicions, as Jada attempted to unravel the mystery surrounding a potential crime. Marlena Evans found herself caught in the middle of Steve Johnson’s legal troubles, as he grappled with the aftermath of a dangerous situation.

As the residents of Salem face new challenges and uncertainties, the stage is set for even more drama to unfold in the coming episodes. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on the gripping storylines in Days of Our Lives. With secrets and betrayals lurking around every corner, the residents of Salem are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and revelations. Don’t miss out on the latest developments in this captivating saga.