Days of Our Lives (DOOL) had a dramatic episode on Friday, July 12th. Gabi Hernandez DiMera tried to get close to Stefan DiMera, but he rejected her advances. It was clear that Stefan was still upset about the press conference incident. Gabi stormed off, frustrated by the rejection.

Meanwhile, Ava Vitali was at the DiMera mansion, where she expressed her dislike for Kristen DiMera. Gabi arrived and discussed Ava’s new job and her support for Stefan during a difficult time. Stefan became suspicious of the conversation but was reassured by Ava and Kristen that his secret was safe.

At the pub, Gabi learned about Bobby claiming to have information about Li Shin’s death. This news worried Gabi, but Rafe assured her that she would remain free regardless. Rafe also hinted at the possibility of Abigail DiMera still being alive, leaving Gabi shocked.

Over at Bayview, Bobby faked a return of his alter ego, Everett Lynch, in an attempt to get released. Marlena approved his release, believing in his progress. Jada was left frustrated by Bobby’s deception and feared she would never know the truth about Li’s case.

Back at the Salem Inn, Bobby discussed his plans with Connie Viniski, who had committed a crime of passion against Li. Connie also had her sights set on getting rid of Rafe. In a shocking turn of events, Connie attacked Rafe in the cemetery, leaving him injured.

The episode ended with Connie showing signs of mental instability, leaving viewers on edge about what she might do next. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and predictions on Days of Our Lives.