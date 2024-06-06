Bob The Drag Queen announces huge headline ‘This Is Wild Tour’

Bob The Drag Queen has revealed exciting news for fans as they announce the headline tour dates for North America. The tour, titled This Is Wild Tour, will see the comedian and Drag Race icon performing at various venues across the US and Canada in 2024. Fans can secure their tickets starting from 10am local time on 7 June through Ticketmaster and bobthedragqueen.com.

The North American leg of the tour is set to kick off on 18 September in Sacramento and will include stops at 35 different venues. Notably, one of the shows will take place at New York’s Town Hall on 16 October, with the final performance scheduled for 15 November in Las Vegas. This tour announcement follows Bob’s memorable role as the emcee for Madonna’s Celebration Tour, which featured a historic show on Copacabana Beach in Brazil.

In addition to the North American leg, followers in the UK and Europe can anticipate an upcoming announcement regarding tour dates, as hinted by the Drag Race winner. Bob has also confirmed an Australian leg of the tour starting on 18 July in Brisbane, followed by shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. For those eager to secure tickets for Bob The Drag Queen’s headline tour, the full schedule can be found below.

The tickets will be available for general sale at 10am local time on 7 June through Ticketmaster and bobthedragqueen.com. Fans can also sign up for an artist presale, taking place on 5 June at 10am local time via bobthedragqueen.com.

**Bob The Drag Queen Tour Dates**

– Sacramento, CA – Crest Sacramento

– San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

– Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

– Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

– Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre

– Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

– Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

– Victoria, BC – McPherson Playhouse

– Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

– Edmonton, BC – Myer Horowitz Theatre

– St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

– Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

– Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

– Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

– Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

– Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

– New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

– New York, NY – The Town Hall

– Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

– Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

– Portland, ME – State Theatre

– Montreal, QB – L’Olympia

– Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

– Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

– Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

– Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

– Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

– Columbus, GA – Bill Heard Theatre

– Tampa, FL – Ferguson Hall

– Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

– Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

– Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

– Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

– Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

– Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

