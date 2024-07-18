Bob Newhart, the legendary comedian and TV star, has passed away at the age of 94. Known for his iconic roles in shows like The Bob Newhart Show and The Big Bang Theory, Newhart died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

His publicist, Jerry Digney, confirmed his death on July 18 after a brief illness. Newhart’s deadpan humor and comedic talent made him a household name, with his comedy album winning a Grammy Award and his role in The Big Bang Theory earning him an Emmy Award in 2013.

Born in 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, Newhart initially worked as an accountant before pursuing a career in comedy. He once joked that only 85 percent of him was what audiences saw on screen, with the remaining 15 percent being a “very sick man with a very deranged mind.”

Throughout his career, Newhart entertained audiences with his sharp wit and charm, earning a spot in the TV Hall of Fame in 1992. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he celebrated the team’s 2016 World Series win.

Newhart’s impact on the entertainment industry and his ability to bring laughter to audiences will be deeply missed. His legacy as a comedic genius and beloved TV star will continue to live on in the hearts of fans around the world.