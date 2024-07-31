The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a significant announcement regarding a recent listeria outbreak in deli meat products. Boar’s Head, a well-known meat producer, had to recall a total of 7 million pounds of meat due to potential contamination with listeria. This recall came after an initial recall of 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat products was linked to the listeria outbreak.

Following the initial recall, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an expanded recall of 71 products that were intended to be sliced at delis, as well as some packaged meat under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. These products were made between May 10 and July 29 at a Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt, Va. Some of the recalled products include Virginia ham, beef salami, and bologna.

The issue was brought to light when a sample of liverwurst collected in Maryland tested positive for listeria. Subsequent testing revealed that the strain of bacteria matched the one causing illnesses in the nationwide outbreak. As a result, Boar’s Head has taken steps to protect public health, including halting production of ready-to-eat foods at the affected plant.

The contaminated meat was distributed to stores across the United States, as well as to other countries such as the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products are advised not to consume them and to either discard them or return them to the store for a refund. Additionally, it is recommended to thoroughly clean and sanitize refrigerators to prevent the spread of contamination to other foods.

Listeria infections can have serious consequences, with an estimated 1,600 people falling ill from the bacteria each year, resulting in about 260 deaths. Symptoms of listeria food poisoning include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, and in severe cases, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Those at higher risk of complications from listeria infection include individuals over 65, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

It is crucial for consumers to be aware of the risks associated with consuming contaminated foods and to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families. By following the guidelines provided by health officials and being vigilant about food safety, individuals can reduce the risk of exposure to harmful bacteria like listeria.