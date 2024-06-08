BLIND GUARDIAN Announces Rerecording of “Somewhere Far Beyond” – CACTUS Video – THINK INSIDE ME in Madrid

BLIND GUARDIAN has announced the rerecording of their classic fourth album, “Somewhere Far Beyond,” which will be renamed “Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited.” The reimagined version will be released by Nuclear Blast on August 2nd.

The tracklist for “Somewhere Far Beyond Revisited” includes revamped versions of the following songs:

– Time What is Time (Revisited) 05:45

– Journey Through the Dark (Revisited) 04:49

– Black Chamber (Revisited) 01:00

– Theatre of Pain (Revisited) 04:18

– The Quest for Tanelorn (Revisited) 06:06

– Ashes to Ashes (Revisited) 06:03

– The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Revisited) 03:27

– The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Revisited) 04:10

– The Piper’s Calling (Revisited) 01:02

– Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited) 07:33

The band has already begun working on their next album and will be performing at the upcoming Leyendas del Rock festival.

Additionally, Nuclear Blast recently reissued limited edition vinyl versions of BLIND GUARDIAN’s albums “A Twist in the Myth” (2006), “At the Edge of Time” (2010), and “Beyond the Red Mirror” (2015). Their latest album, “The God Machine,” was released on September 2, 2022, also through Nuclear Blast.

In other news, CACTUS has released a new single titled “One Way Or Another,” featuring Ted Nugent and Dug Pinnick. Carmine Appice has revived CACTUS to release a new album, “Temple Of Blues – Influences & Friends,” on June 7 via Cleopatra Records.

Lastly, THINK INSIDE ME will be performing at El Perro in Madrid on June 14 with DEAF WHALE. The band will be showcasing their latest album, “Ignition,” which was released last December.

For more information about these bands and their upcoming performances, visit their official social media pages and websites. Stay tuned for more updates from RAFABASA.COM on WhatsApp for instant news alerts.