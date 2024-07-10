Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, was recently spotted in Los Angeles charging his blue Tesla Model Y. The 22-year-old, who changed his name in 2015, looked happy and relaxed during the outing. He wore a Star Wars graphic tee and athletic shorts, showcasing his casual style.

Born via surrogate in 2002, Bigi is the youngest and most private of Michael Jackson’s three children. His older brother, Prince, is 27 years old and has pursued a career in acting and producing. On the other hand, his sister Paris, who is 26, is a multi-talented individual with experience in singing, modeling, and acting.

The three siblings grew up at their father’s Neverland Ranch in California, which has been recently renovated for the filming of an upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson’s life. His nephew Jaafar, who is 27 years old, is set to star in the movie titled Michael, scheduled to be released in 2025.

After Michael Jackson’s passing in 2009, his children went to live with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson. Despite their father’s absence, the siblings have continued to honor his legacy through their various pursuits in the entertainment industry.

While Prince and Paris have been more visible in the public eye, Bigi has chosen to maintain a low profile and stay away from the limelight. He is known to be passionate about climate change and enjoys practicing martial arts. Bigi’s eco-friendly habits were highlighted when he was seen reusing a Lego box for groceries during his recent outing in Calabasas.

According to Michael Jackson’s former lawyer, the late music icon had big dreams of performing alongside his children. He envisioned singing, dancing, and sharing the stage with them as they became the stars of his show. Michael’s friend and family lawyer, Brian Oxman, shared these insights into the late star’s aspirations for his kids.

Overall, Bigi Jackson’s rare outing in Los Angeles charging his electric Tesla car sheds light on his privacy and commitment to living a sustainable lifestyle. As he continues to carve his path away from the spotlight, fans are eager to see how he will further contribute to his father’s legacy in his unique way.