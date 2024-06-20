Blake Shelton recently celebrated his 48th birthday in Italy with his wife, Gwen Stefani. The country star had an amazing time and thanked Gwen for organizing the fantastic celebration. The couple enjoyed a fun-filled birthday party, with Blake sharing photos of himself in a green Hawaiian shirt, novelty glasses, and a disco ball helmet. He also posted a picture of himself riding a bike while out partying.

Despite the playful photos, Blake made sure to mention that he made it back to the hotel safely after a night of celebration. He expressed his gratitude to Gwen for giving him the “greatest birthday ever.” Gwen had previously shared a video montage on social media to wish Blake a happy birthday, calling him her everything.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with well-wishes for Blake, with Carson Daly, host of The Voice, leaving a supportive message for the singer. Carson, who officiated Blake and Gwen’s wedding in 2021, expressed his joy at seeing Blake enjoy his special day. The couple’s close relationship and shared experiences on The Voice have endeared them to fans around the world.

Blake and Gwen’s romantic getaway in Italy was a memorable way to celebrate his birthday, and the couple’s social media posts gave fans a glimpse into their fun-filled adventures. The love and appreciation they have for each other were evident in their heartfelt messages and playful photos. As they continue to enjoy their time together, fans are excited to see what the future holds for this beloved couple.