Blake Lively recently shared a message for fans of the book “It Ends With Us” as she gears up for the release of the film adaptation. In an exclusive interview with ET’s Denny Directo, Lively expressed her excitement for fans to see the movie and reassured them that the film stays true to the essence of the beloved book.

During Book Bonanza, a book convention organized by author Colleen Hoover and her sisters, Lively emphasized that the movie is crafted to honor the book and the fans. She acknowledged that while some people may prefer either the book or the movie, the team behind the film worked hard to create a standalone piece that captures the essence of the story.

Hoover herself chimed in, noting that the adaptation remains faithful to the book, allowing viewers to enjoy either the movie or the book first. The story follows Lily Bloom’s tumultuous relationship with Ryle Kincaid, intertwined with the return of her first love, Atlas Corrigan. The narrative is inspired by Hoover’s parents’ relationship, adding a personal touch to the storyline.

Lively also highlighted the importance of connecting with fans, especially considering Hoover’s dedicated fan base. She commended Hoover for self-publishing her work and resonating with readers on a personal level, which ultimately led to the success of her stories. Lively acknowledged the responsibility that comes with adapting a story that resonates with so many people and expressed her pride in being a part of the film.

As the release date for “It Ends With Us” approaches, Lively shared her pride in portraying the character of Lily and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to bring the story to life on screen. The actress noted that the experience has been special and meaningful, especially as she got to watch the film for the first time with Hoover and her mother, who inspired the original story.

With the film set to hit theaters on August 9th, fans of the book can look forward to seeing their favorite characters come to life on the big screen. The adaptation promises to deliver a heartfelt and authentic portrayal of the story that has touched the hearts of many readers.