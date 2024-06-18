Blake Lively was the center of attention at the Book Bonanza 2024 event in Grapevine, Texas where she supported author Colleen Hoover. The 36-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming movie adaptation of Hoover’s book “It Ends With Us,” wore a stunning sheer black dress from Balmain’s spring/summer 2024 collection. The dress was adorned with sparkly flowers and showcased Lively’s black bra underneath.

During the event, Lively was seen mingling with author Colleen Hoover and her co-star Brandon Sklenar. Lively’s outfit was completed with black crystal-covered sandals, gold hoops, and a loose ponytail. She shared insights about her character Lily Bloom, a florist, in the movie adaptation of Hoover’s novel. The event featured panels, signing events, and discussions with various authors.

Colleen Hoover donned a bright pink dress, while Brandon Sklenar opted for a casual look with jeans and a checkered shirt. Lively’s fashion choices have been in line with her character’s persona, with floral-themed outfits making a frequent appearance. She recently made headlines for wearing $19,000 Valentino jeans with flower-trimmed cutouts at a screening in Texas. Additionally, she sported a black Chanel suit covered in colorful flowers at the Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner.

As the premiere of the movie approaches in August, fans can expect to see more flower-inspired looks from Blake Lively. With her impeccable style and commitment to embodying her character through fashion, Lively continues to make a statement on and off the screen. Stay tuned for more updates on her promotional appearances and stunning outfits leading up to the release of “It Ends With Us.”