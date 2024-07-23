Blake Lively showcased her impeccable fashion sense at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere and after-party in New York City. The actress arrived at the Lincoln Center red carpet with Gigi Hadid, both stunning in themed outfits. Lively rocked a red Atelier Versace jumpsuit resembling Deadpool’s look, while Hadid opted for a yellow skirt and handkerchief top reminiscent of Wolverine’s suit.

During the event, Lively expressed her admiration for the movie and its unique take on the superhero genre, particularly appreciating the inclusion of millennial girl references. The duo later changed into different outfits for the after-party at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Lively wore a baby blue Balmain mini dress, while Reynolds sported a coordinating blue ensemble with a Deadpool & Wolverine pin designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

Hadid also changed into a stylish outfit, featuring a sheer yellow raincoat over a black bodysuit with bright yellow accessories. Reynolds, in an interview with ET, praised his wife’s support throughout his career and the making of the Marvel project, noting her intelligence and humor.

The couple, who share four children, including their youngest Olin, made a rare public appearance together at the premiere. Reynolds expressed his gratitude towards Lively and their children, acknowledging their presence and support in his life and career. Lively, in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressed her pride in Reynolds and his work, drawing parallels between their personal interests and the movie’s influences.

As the release dates for Deadpool & Wolverine and Lively’s It Ends With Us approach, the couple continues to support each other in their respective projects. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 26, while Lively’s film premieres on August 9. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights on their upcoming ventures.