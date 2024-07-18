Blake Lively’s recent Instagram post featuring her stunning bikini body has garnered a lot of attention and compliments. The 36-year-old actress shared a photo of herself wearing a red bikini and rocking pigtail hair, showcasing her toned physique and flat stomach. The post quickly gained over 1.8 million likes from fans, including a shoutout from actress Jennifer Aniston.

In the photo, Blake strikes a sassy pose in her plunging red bikini, accentuating her curves and muscles. She paired the bikini top with high-waisted bottoms and a striped towel wrapped around her waist. Her summery makeup and bold red lip added to her overall look, along with heart-shaped shades and low-bunched pigtails.

Fans flooded the comments section, praising Blake’s figure and style, with some even noticing her matching red nails. The Daily Mail even mentioned Blake’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, with one fan commenting, “Gorgeous lady. Ryan chose well.” Another fan complimented Blake on her beauty and sense of style, calling her a lovely person.

Recently, Blake turned heads with another Instagram post, showcasing her toned legs in a leggy blue minidress, heels, and an open duster. She mentioned her upcoming movie, “It Ends With Us,” in the caption, celebrating a belated birthday with the cast. Fans couldn’t get enough of her look, with one fan exclaiming, “God Bless America and your legs.”

Overall, Blake Lively continues to impress fans with her stunning looks, style, and confidence, both on and off the screen. Her recent Instagram posts have solidified her status as a fashion icon and talented actress in Hollywood, earning her admiration and praise from fans worldwide.