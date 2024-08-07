Blake Lively recently embarked on her press tour for her new project, It Ends With Us, and she made sure to express her gratitude towards her close friend Taylor Swift for her unwavering support. In a heartfelt video shared by Bustle, the actress shared how Taylor was by her side throughout the entire experience, showing up for her in the most meaningful way possible. Their friendship runs deep, with Taylor even serving as the godmother to Blake’s children, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor’s influence in Blake’s life goes beyond just friendship, as she has also had a hand in naming the couple’s children. The connection between the two women is evident in the little details, such as Taylor including their children’s names in her albums. Ryan Reynolds, known for his playful sense of humor, teased during an appearance on the Today show that they were eagerly awaiting Taylor’s input on naming their fourth child. Revealing that their son’s name is Olin, Ryan jokingly urged Taylor to step up her game, considering her reputation as a prolific songwriter.

During her press tour, Blake exuded enthusiasm for promoting female empowerment and uplifting other women. In another video shared by the outlet, she recalled being called a “crown straightener,” a term she embraced wholeheartedly. Describing it as someone who uplifts and supports other women, Blake expressed how honored she felt to be recognized in such a way. She credited the strong, supportive people in her life for helping her embody this role and strive to be the best version of herself.

As Blake Lively continues to shine a light on important issues and celebrate the power of female solidarity, her bond with Taylor Swift remains a source of strength and inspiration. Their friendship serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting and uplifting one another, especially in a world where empowerment and encouragement can make all the difference. With Taylor by her side, Blake navigates the challenges of fame and motherhood with grace and resilience, setting an example for women everywhere to stand together and lift each other up.