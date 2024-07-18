Blake Lively is receiving a lot of praise for her recent makeup-free look in a stunning new photo posted on Instagram. The 36-year-old actress shared a picture promoting her brand Betty Buzz, showcasing herself in a white tank top alongside the new products. Fans couldn’t get enough of her natural beauty, with one person commenting that she looks like she’s 17 on summer break and another calling her “perfection.” Even her husband, Ryan Reynolds, got in on the action by sharing a link to purchase the drinks on his Instagram Story.

Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, are known for their playful banter on social media. The couple often flirts with each other online, showing their fun and loving relationship to the world. Lively recently posted a photo with Reynolds, teasing him about missing her on his press tour, emphasizing the importance of keeping their personal life a priority.

In a previous interview, Lively opened up about how she and Reynolds make sure to prioritize their relationship by not working at the same time. This rule allows them to focus on their personal life and maintain a healthy balance between work and family. Lively explained that after spending six years working on “Gossip Girl,” she learned the importance of taking breaks and not constantly being on the go.

It’s clear that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a strong bond and a deep connection that shines through in their social media interactions. Fans love seeing the couple support each other and show their love in fun and creative ways. By prioritizing their relationship and making time for each other, Lively and Reynolds set a great example for maintaining a happy and healthy partnership in the spotlight.