Blake Lively has nothing but praise for her close friend, Taylor Swift’s music. The actress and singer have been friends for almost ten years, and Lively is a self-proclaimed big fan of Swift’s work. In a recent interview at Book Bonanza in Texas, Lively expressed her admiration for Swift’s music, calling it unmatched and beautiful.

Lively’s support for Swift goes beyond just being a fan. She recently attended multiple shows on Swift’s Eras Tour in Spain and even helped secure Swift’s song, “my tears ricochet,” for the trailer of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us. Lively gushed about Swift’s songwriting and how personal and emotional her lyrics are.

In the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends With Us, Lively plays the protagonist, Lily Bloom, who is in an abusive relationship. The book has a huge fan base, with over a million copies sold since its release in 2016. Lively acknowledges the responsibility that comes with portraying such a beloved character but is proud of the film they have created.

Both Lively and Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, believe that fans of the book will be pleased with the movie adaptation. Lively assures that they have worked hard to honor the book and the fans while creating a film that can stand on its own. She is confident that both the book and the movie are beautiful pieces of art that fans will appreciate.

As fans eagerly await the release of It Ends With Us in theaters on August 9, the excitement continues to build. Lively’s support for Swift and her passion for bringing Lily Bloom to life on screen are evident in her words. With such dedication and love for the project, it’s no surprise that Lively is proud of the film they have created.