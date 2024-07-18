Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, both well-known actors in the entertainment industry, recently shared a fun “family portrait” on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their happy life together. The photo, taken by author Colleen Hoover, features Lively on a movie poster for an upcoming romance film, while Reynolds’ poster for Deadpool & Wolverine is right next to it. Both films are set to be released this summer.

Lively has been showing her support for Reynolds’ new film on social media and even sported the Deadpool & Wolverine friendship heart necklaces depicted in the promo shot. In a recent Instagram Story, she hinted at a new jewelry design inspired by the film, created by Lorraine Schwartz. She also cleverly tied in the red and yellow colors of the jewelry with her new line of Betty Buzz sparkling mocktails.

The couple’s projects, Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, are set to hit theaters in July and August, respectively. Lively has expressed her dedication to honoring the original book while creating a standalone movie that can be enjoyed by all audiences, whether they have read the book or not.

In addition to their professional endeavors, Lively and Reynolds have a beautiful family together. They tied the knot in 2012 and are proud parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty. The couple welcomed their fourth child in 2023, but have chosen to keep details about the new addition private, including the name and gender.

Reynolds humorously shared that the name of their fourth child is so quiet that “all the letters are silent,” making it sound like a light breeze. Despite the secrecy surrounding their youngest child, it is evident that Lively and Reynolds are dedicated parents who prioritize their family life alongside their successful careers in Hollywood.