Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid made a grand entrance at the premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine” in New York City. The two friends wowed everyone with their outfits inspired by the characters from the movie. Blake Lively, known for her role in “Gossip Girl,” wore a stunning red catsuit by Atelier Versace, paying homage to her husband Ryan Reynold’s character in the film. She completed her look with matching heels, drop earrings, and a unique black bag. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, channeled Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with a yellow Miu Miu ensemble and bold accessories.

The two besties walked the red carpet hand in hand, turning heads and stealing the show. They were joined by Jackman and Reynolds, who opted for more traditional black suits. Lively and Reynolds shared a sweet moment on the red carpet, showcasing their love and support for each other.

In addition to their fashionable appearance, Reynolds recently hinted at the possibility of expanding their family, expressing his desire for more children. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always finds time to support each other and share special moments, even if it means making jokes about babysitting fees with their friend Taylor Swift.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is set to hit theaters on July 26th, promising an action-packed and entertaining experience for fans of the franchise. The star-studded premiere in New York City was just a taste of what’s to come, with celebrities like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid adding glamour and style to the event. As the anticipation builds for the movie release, fans can look forward to more exciting updates and news about the film.