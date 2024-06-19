Billy Ray Cyrus’ Wife Firerose Accuses Him of Domestic Abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, Firerose, has made serious allegations of domestic abuse against the singer. The couple’s tumultuous relationship came to an end in May when Cyrus filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage.

According to court documents filed on June 14 and obtained by People, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, claimed that Cyrus was “unpredictable and volatile” towards her. Her attorneys stated that she was a victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, attributing Cyrus’ behavior to his drug use and marijuana consumption.

In response to these allegations, Cyrus’ lawyers issued a statement to E! News, accusing Firerose of trying to reconcile with him after the breakup. They claimed that she even sent a handwritten note and text expressing her love, contradicting her claims of abuse.

The legal battle between the couple escalated when Cyrus filed a temporary restraining order against Firerose, alleging that she made unauthorized charges totaling nearly $100,000 on his business account. However, Firerose’s attorneys denied these accusations, stating that she was simply maintaining the status quo of their marriage.

The relationship between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose began in 2010 when they first met on the set of Hannah Montana. Their friendship grew over the years, and they eventually became songwriting partners during the pandemic. The couple released several songs together, including “New Day” and “Time,” which reflected their deep connection.

After confirming their engagement in November 2022, Cyrus and Firerose celebrated the holidays together and even released a cover of “Silent Night.” Despite reports of tension with Cyrus’ children following his divorce, the couple remained committed to each other.

In August 2023, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose made their official red carpet debut at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. They performed together during the show, showcasing their musical chemistry and love for each other.

However, just seven months after their wedding, Cyrus officially filed for divorce from Firerose, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. The couple’s once harmonious relationship had come to a bitter end, marked by legal battles and accusations of abuse.

The public breakup between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose serves as a cautionary tale of love gone wrong, highlighting the complexities of relationships in the spotlight. Despite their shared musical talents and deep connection, the couple’s marriage ultimately crumbled under the weight of allegations and legal disputes.