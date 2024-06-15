Billy Ray Cyrus recently filed for an annulment from his wife, Firerose, just 7 months after they got married. The reason for the divorce, according to Billy, is due to irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” He is also claiming that the marriage was obtained through fraud.

In the divorce documents, Billy Ray listed their date of separation as May 22, 2024. He gave Firerose until May 24 to vacate the house and offered to pay $500 a night for temporary housing for up to ten days. Following that, he agreed to pay her $5,000 a month for 90 days or until the divorce is finalized, whichever comes first.

This marks the end of Billy Ray’s third marriage, with his first marriage to Cindy Smith lasting from 1986 to 1991, and his second marriage to Tish Cyrus ending after three decades in April 2022. Billy Ray and Firerose got engaged in August 2022 and tied the knot in October 2023 after releasing music together in 2021.

Despite Firerose’s social media posts about their marriage, Billy Ray has been notably absent from her recent posts. He has also stopped following her on social media. It will be interesting to see how this split affects Billy Ray’s relationship with his children, including Miley, Braison, and Noah.

Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray’s ex-wife, has since moved on and remarried Dominic Purcell. The Cyrus family seems to be experiencing quite a whirlwind of events lately. We have reached out to Billy Ray’s representatives for comment but have not heard back yet.