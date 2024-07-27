Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, seem to be at odds after a shocking audio and text messages were released, revealing abusive language towards Miley and his estranged wife, Firerose. Miley now reportedly sees her father as “dead to her” and is not interested in his apologies. The relationship between the two has been strained for a while, especially after Billy Ray’s quick marriage to Firerose following his divorce from Tish.

In the leaked audio, Billy Ray allegedly called Miley a “devil,” leading to Miley losing her respect for her father. She is upset by his hurtful words but remains strong and independent. Despite Billy Ray’s attempts to explain and apologize, Miley is not willing to accept them.

The situation escalated further with Billy Ray’s derogatory comments towards Tish, Miley’s mother. Tish has remained silent about the incident, letting the public speculate about the family drama. Billy Ray, on the other hand, has defended his actions, claiming that Firerose’s behavior pushed him to his breaking point.

Firerose, who had previously accused Billy Ray of abuse, felt validated by the leaked audio that supported her claims. She alleged that Billy Ray was emotionally and verbally abusive during their short-lived marriage. The situation has put a strain on their relationship and has led to legal action between the two.

Overall, the family dynamics between Billy Ray, Miley, Firerose, and Tish are complicated and messy. The release of the audio and text messages has brought their private issues into the public eye, causing tension and emotional distress. It remains to be seen how they will navigate through these challenging times and whether they can repair the damage done to their relationships.